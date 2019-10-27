Jesse Wayne Constantine, 31, of Westminster, Md., passed away on Oct. 25, 2019.
Born March 12, 1988, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of Joan Lecuyer and the late Mark Constantine and stepson of Bruce Lecuyer of Westminster.
Jesse graduated from Littlestown High School, Class of 2006. He was currently employed by Horizon Construction, where he worked as a carpenter. Jesse was kind, generous, caring, and a hard worker. He told great jokes and enjoyed making people laugh. He loved kids, being with family and friends, and especially adored his nephew Sawyer. He also liked to fish and was a talented guitar player.
Surviving in addition to his mother and stepfather is sister Cassey Mudgett and husband Nicholas; step-siblings Brandon Lecuyer, Benton Lecuyer and Brianna Lecuyer; grandmothers JoAnne Kaiser and Nancy Constantine; nephew Sawyer Mudgett; niece Adalyn Lecuyer; and cousins Tiffany, Johnathan, and Matthew.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother Andrew Botterill; and grandfathers Bill Kaiser and Wayne Constantine.
The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to risingaboveaddiction.com.
