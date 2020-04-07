Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.