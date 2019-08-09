Margaret P. Wyckoff (“Peg”), 94, of Hanover, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek senior living center.
Born Dec. 26, 1924 in Whitehouse Station, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Don and Helen (Van Fleet) Pursell. Peg was the loving wife of the late John William Wyckoff with whom she shared 67 years of marriage until his passing on July 10, 2013.
Peg worked for several small businesses as a bookkeeper, and for many years as the bookkeeper of the Gettysburg National Tower. She was also an accomplished seamstress, craftsperson, and a masterful quilter. She enjoyed writing and receiving letters in the mail and corresponded with several elementary school friends throughout her entire life.
Mrs. Wyckoff was a member of Emory United Methodist Church, New Oxford.
Peg is survived by her two sons, Dr. John J. Wyckoff of Millersburg, and Walter E. Wyckoff of Hanover; her daughter Jean Tock and son-in-law Joseph J. Tock of Carmel, N.Y.; and her three grandchildren: William, Stephanie and Gregory Tock.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
Donations in memory of Peg may be made to Emory United Methodist Church, 35 Center Square, New Oxford, PA 17350.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
