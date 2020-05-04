David H. Kirkpatrick, 67, of Gettysburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday afternoon, May 3, 2020, surrounded by his family at home.
Born Jan. 29, 1953, in Tyrone, he was the son of the late George D. and Marian L. (Foust) Kirkpatrick. He was the husband of Wanda L. (Yohn) Kirkpatrick, of Gettysburg, to whom he was married for 46 years.
Mr. Kirkpatrick was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Gettysburg. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He worked for 26 years at Sysco Corporation finishing his career as a merchandising manager. He loved fishing and was a loving husband, father, and proud grandfather.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his two children, Christopher R. Kirkpatrick and his wife Amy of Gettysburg, and Dyan M. Moore and her husband Jeremy of Gettysburg; his five grandchildren, Kayla Baker, Isabelle Kirkpatrick, Mikayla Moore, Luke Moore, and Shaylie Moore; his brother, Ronald E. Kirkpatrick and his wife Sandy of Tyrone; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna L. Miller.
Funeral services, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be private and at the convenience of the family, however, the family is planning a public memorial service at a time to be published once restrictions are lifted. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
