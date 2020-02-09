Raymond L. Sanders, 84, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at home. He was the loving husband of Charmaine “Jo” (Schrade) Sanders; together they shared 62 years of marriage.
Born Wednesday, Aug. 21, 1935, in Emmitsburg, Md., he was a son of the late Robert and Blanche (Sprankle) Sanders.
Raymond was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he cherished his family and treasured the time spent with them. Ray grew up in Emmitsburg and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Mount St. Mary’s University and went on to work for the IRS as a district manager.
In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by four sons, Robert Sanders of Buckeye, Ariz., Gregory Sanders of Lansdale, Michael Sanders and his wife Maryann of Lansdale, and Thomas Sanders of Fairfield; three grandchildren, Brandon Sanders, Ashley Kucowski and her husband Roger, and Katlyn Sanders; and two siblings, Mary Bowne of Emmitsburg, Md., and Paul Sanders of McSherrystown.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Marshall, Thomas, and John Sanders; and two sisters, Anna Waysack and Rita Wiley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Raymond L. Sanders at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Cemetery, Gettysburg. Pallbearers will be Robert Sanders, Gregory Sanders, Michael Sanders, Thomas Sanders, Brandon Sanders and Roger Kucowski.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, at the address listed above or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
To share memories of Raymond Leroy Sanders and view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
