Donald Lee Pritt, 55, of New Oxford, entered God’s eternal care, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pa., with his loving wife and family by his side.
Born Feb. 17, 1964, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Wesley and Jeannie (Shultz) Pritt of Gettysburg. Donald was the loving husband of Zelda “Sally” Ann (Mundorff) Pritt with whom he celebrated 35 years of marriage this past May.
Donald was a 1982 graduate of Gettysburg High School, Gettysburg. He was a veteran and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army from 1982 to 1985 and the National Guard from 1985 to 1988.
Donald was a lead person at McClarin Plastics, Hanover, Pa., for the past 25 years. He was a member of the New Oxford Social Club, was an avid Steelers fan, and loved spending time with his family, especially his son and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and loving wife Sally, Donald is survived by his son Wesley J. Pritt and wife Shanon of Thomasville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Kirsten, Madisyn, Brooke, and Kharma; his twin brother Ronald Pritt and wife Michelle of Dillsburg, Pa.; a sister Dana Carter and husband Stacy of York Springs; a brother-in-law Barry Miller; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Donna Miller.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Donald will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., with the Rev. Philip K. Nace officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Following cremation, burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
