Savauri Shelton, RB, Bermudian Springs: Shelton rushed for 94 yards and a TD in a 19-0 win over Boiling Springs.

Josh Fulton, RB, Delone Catholic: Fulton rushed for 139 yards in a 42-14 loss to York Suburban

Hunter Shaffer, RB, New Oxford: Shaffer rushed for 60 yards and a TD in a 29-13 win over Conestoga Valley

Ryan Hart, RB, Bermudian Springs: Hart rushed for 63 yards and caught a TD pass in a 19-0 win over Boiling Springs

Brayden Long, QB, New Oxford: Long passed for 281 yards and a TD, and rushed for 77 yards in a 29-13 win over Conestoga Valley

