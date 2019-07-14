Joann Wise (Hench) Motter, 80, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home.
Born Dec. 1, 1938 in Blain, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John W. and Edith D. (Wise) Hench. Joann is survived by her husband of 24 years, Gene R. Motter.
Joann was a graduate of Blain Union High School. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Gettysburg. Joann was active in the Adams County Breast Cancer Coalition, the Majestic Theater, and the Gettysburg Adams Chamber of Commerce where she received the 2017 Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award.
When living in New Bloomfield, Pa., Joann was a member of the Civic Association, Christ Lutheran Church and the church choir.
In addition to her husband Gene, she is survived by three children, Joni D. Baker and husband Jim of Camp Hill, Pa., Jeffrey W. Smith of New Germantown, Pa., and Bradley A. Smith and wife Meghan of Easton, Pa.; seven grandchildren; four stepchildren, Gregory G. Motter and wife Ann of Biglerville, Eric E. Motter and wife Jennifer of New Oxford, and Jill E. Stoner and husband Michael and Joy E. Weikert and husband Brian, both of Bendersville; 10 step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; three brothers, John W. Hench Jr. and Lloyd D. Hench and wife Janice both of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Ray E. Hench of Blain, Pa.; and three nieces and three nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg, with her pastor, Rev. Fred Young, officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church, and following the service at a reception in the church social room.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorials to Trinity UCC, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
