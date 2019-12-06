Frederick Stephen Schenker, age 78, of Gettysburg, succumbed to an extended battle with lung disease caused by Agent Orange exposure during his service in Vietnam at Penn State Hershey Medical Center on Dec. 5, 2019.
Fred is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rosalie (Lastowski); son Mark of South Riding, Va., and son Brian and his wife Chervelle of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Aidan, Ashlyn, Addison, and Aaron; extended family Alex and MaryAnn Mabrey of Denver, Colo., and Houston, Texas; along with many other extended family.
He was a loving grandfather, a role model to his sons and a fiercely devoted husband to his wife Rosalie.
Fred was a soldier for life and a decorated career Army officer rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel after 23 years of service, including a tour of combat duty in Vietnam, serving as a nuclear weapons officer in Turkey, an executive officer in Germany, instructor at the Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Va., and a jungle warfare instructor and interpreter in Panama. Fred ended his Army career proudly serving at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., where he retired to civilian life in 1983.
Born in Erie, Pa., Fred was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan and followed the team closely and with great enthusiasm his whole life. Having had a boat on Lake Erie as a teenager, he was a lifelong water-man and enjoyed water skiing and fishing from his dock and his boat at his home in Gettysburg with his friends, sons, father and grandchildren.
In later years, he enjoyed going with family members, son Brian and wife Rosalie to see his son Mark perform in concert in his bands, national touring act KIX and RUSH tribute band Sun Dogs. He especially loved visiting and going to lunch with his son Brian and four grandchildren.
He also enjoyed watching movies and enjoyed a wide variety of genres, being particularly drawn to movies involving portrayals of men and women serving in the military. Fred was proud of his military service and took great pride and comfort knowing he would eventually be interred at Arlington National Cemetery upon his death.
Special thanks to the doctors, surgeons and nurses at Penn State Hershey Medical and Cancer Center in Hershey, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary (Cserney), his father Frederick, and his younger brother David who also died of cancer from Agent Orange exposure while in Vietnam.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover, St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg PA 17325. Fred will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery sometime in the spring as the burial schedule dictates.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1117 Country Club Lane, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.