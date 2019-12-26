Delores A. (Moore) Orndorff, 87, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Keith Orndorff, who died Sept. 8, 2003.
Delores was born Jan. 6, 1932, in Morristown, N.J., the daughter of the late John L. and Dorothy S. (Lambertson) Moore.
Delores was formerly employed at GVM in Biglerville, and Keith’s Spreading Service in Cream Ridge, N.J. She was a past president of the Bermudian PTA, past president of the Adams County Republican Women, and she loved quilting, spending time in her flower beds, and with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren before her illness.
Delores is survived by three sons, Knud Hermansen and is wife Cathy of Hobe, Fla., Kris Hermansen and his wife Teen of York Springs, and Kai Hermansen and his wife Kelly of York Springs; a stepson Wayne Orndorff of West Trenton, N.J.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother John L. Moore of Gettysburg. She was predeceased by a sister Janet Heiser, and a daughter-in-law Susan Hermansen.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 117 W. King St., East Berlin, with Rev. Dan Biles officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA, 2595 Interstate Drive, Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
