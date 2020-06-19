Retired TSgt.Richard E. Warren, 80, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA from a recent illness.
Born on Aug. 6, 1939, in Arendtsville, he was the son of the late Edgar and Elsie (Beamer) Warren.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Hilda K. Warren. Surviving are his three daughters, Tina Bollinger and spouse Robbie of Newville, Patricia Warren of Carlisle, and Sherri Warren of Newville; three sisters, Joan Plank of Gettysburg, Phyllis Gilbert of Fairfield, and Joyce Beamer of Arendtsville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Marie Helwig, and a brother Edward Warren.
Richard attended Biglerville High School in which he left early to enlist in the United States Air Force in 1963 and received an honorable discharge in 1983 from McGuire AFB, N.J. During his enlistment he held the positions of airlift/bombardment aircraft maintenance technician and tactical aircraft maintenance technician. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Service Award Ribbon, National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and the Republican of Vietnam Callantry Cross.
After retiring from the USAF Ricard pursued his career as a truck driver from which he retired after 27 years. He was a long term member of the VFW Post 477, American Legion Post 101, Fraternal Order of Eagles and Carlisle Amvets Post 274 all of Carlisle, Pa. Richard was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed shooting pool, cooking, listening to Grand Ole’ Opry artists and social gatherings.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, Pa., with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, June 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be held in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens with full military honors being provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard and the US Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to the Cumberland County Honor Guard, 18 N. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013.
