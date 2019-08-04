Eva M. Gebhart, 92, of McSherrystown, entered into God’s eternal care on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at UPMC Hanover Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born Oct. 7, 1926, in Centennial, she was the daughter of Albert and Regina (Pohlman) Groft.
Eva retired from Snyders Foods with 22 years of service. She was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown, and faithfully served her time in prayer at the adoration chapel. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, cooking and baking, and especially spending time with her friends and family. Family and Faith were the center of her life.
Surviving are four children, Leonard Gebhart II of McSherrystown, Anthony Gebhart and wife Jill of Hampstead, Md., Joan Sterner and husband Jerry of Hanover, and Joyce Potts and husband Denny of New Oxford; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Carroll Groft and wife Lorna, and Donald Groft and wife Gloria, all of Hanover, and Jeane Orndorff of Baltimore, Md. She was preceded in death by a daughter Cindy Kelly; and seven siblings, Cathleen Stambaugh, Doris Jones, Rita Herrell, and Paul, Francis, Herbert and Leo Groft.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home with prayers at 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to the time of the service at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Eva may be made to Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.