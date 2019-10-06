Oscar D. “Dan” Anderson III, 88, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Paramount Nursing Home, Fayetteville.
Dan was born June 1, 1931, in Ithaca, N.Y., the son of the late Oscar Daniel II and Emeline M. (Moul) Anderson.
Dan was a member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, where he was a deacon for over three years.
Dan enjoyed woodworking and making items for the church, such as the altar cross, a chariot, suggestion box and the register stand for bulletins. Dan also participated with the church as a group leader with the youth Bible study.
Dan was employed with Westinghouse, in Baltimore, as an electronic technician, until retirement.
Dan has been blessed with many friends and neighbors.
Dan is survived by a sister Emily A. Shoey of Littlestown; and two nephews, Allen A. Shoey of Glen Mills and David Shoey of Littlestown.
Funeral services will be held at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, on Tuesday, Oct.8, 2019, at 12 p.m., with the Rev. David Wright officiating. Burial will be at the New Oxford Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA- Adams Co., 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or a favorite charity of one’s own choosing.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
