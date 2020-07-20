Ralph Fox of Ft. Myers, Fla., passed away July 17, 2020. He was born in 1940 in Canton, Ohio.
Ralph attended St. John’s primary and Central Catholic High School where he was a star wrestler, and Our Lady of Peace parish. He graduated from Kent State University and joined the faculty of George Washington High School, Alexandria, Va., as head wrestling coach/health and physical education teacher.
Prior to retirement, he married Elise Scharf (since deceased), moving to Gettysburg, where he was a member of Moose, Elks, AmVets and the American Legion. He drove many years for a religious organization retirement home and Historic Tours of Gettysburg, spending summers at his favorite Seaside cottage in Fenwick Island, Del. In recent years, Ralph migrated from Snowbird to Florida resident.
He is pre-deceased by his parents, William E. and Helen Sikora Fox; brother William Fox Jr.; and sister Helen Fox Smith.
He leaves behind many dear friends and his loving family, sister Jean and Dan Kinsinger, Canton Ohio; brother Ed and Diane, Greenwich, Conn.; many nieces and nephews; and Sandra Songdahl, his dear partner in Ft. Myers.
