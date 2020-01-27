LeRoy D. Kline Sr., 84, formerly of Littlestown, died Monday, Jan. 27, at Hanover Hall. He was the husband of Vicky L. (Wagner) Kline of Hanover for 24 years.
Born Jan. 10, 1936, in Littlestown, LeRoy was the son of the late Evan D. Sr. and Elva M. (Stonesifer) Kline.
He was retired from PennDOT since 1996 after 25 years of employment.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, LeRoy D. Kline Jr. of Littlestown, Taffy S. Crosley and Lynn of Littlestown, Brenda L. Keefer of Jonestown, Crystal L. Kline of Hanover, and Dallas R. Kline of Spring Grove; his grandchildren, Nicole Huss, Anthony Evan Kline, Kasey Smith, Wesley Chrismer, Amber Arentz and Lucas A. L. Keefer; his great-grandchildren, Collin Chrismer, Nolin Chrismer, Owen Arentz, Eleanor Arentz and Carter and Gracelyn Smith; his step-great-grandson Logan Huss; and his brother Ray A. Kline and Paula of California, Md. LeRoy was predeceased by his brothers, Evan D. Jr., Harvey W. and Larry R. Kline.
He was a member of St. Mary’s UCC, Silver Run, AFSCME, Littlestown Alpha Fire Co., Pleasant Hill Fire Police and Marching Unit, Adams County Democratic Committee, Gettysburg Moose and Hanover FOE.
LeRoy was a security guard for the York Fair for over 25 years. He was a Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed gardening and hunting and spending time with his family.
Memorial service is Thursday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown. There will be no viewing, however the family will receive friends Thursday 10–11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in LeRoy’s name may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
