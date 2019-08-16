Franchot “Strick” Strickhouser, 81 of Biglerville, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 unexpectedly at his home surrounded by his beloved companions, Dutchess and Queenie, just two days before his 82nd birthday. He was born Sunday, Aug. 15, 1937 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Fred and Bertha (Flickinger) Strickhouser.
“Stick” loved his dogs, fishing and hunting with his son and granddaughters. He was born and raised in Upper Adams, graduating from Biglerville High School. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Arendtsville. He was currently employed by Kennie’s Market in Biglerville. “Stick” worked for C.H. Musselman Co. for many years and later Knouse Foods. He was privileged to be a past member of the Masonic Lodge and the Elks Lodge, both of Gettysburg.
He is survived by his son, Michael Strickhouser and wife Tierney of Biglerville; granddaughters, Danielle Grogan and husband Pat, Courtney Strickhouse and first wife Shirley Peters and many nieces and nephews. “Strick” was looking forward to his first granddaughter, who is expected in September.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Zion United Church of Christ, 3 Gettysburg St., Arendtsville with Pastor George Heberling officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Zion United Church of Christ, PO Box 538, Arendtsville, PA 17303. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
