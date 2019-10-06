Edith Parry Reinhart, resident of Gettysburg, formerly of Rushland, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the age of 91 years after a brief illness.
Edie was born into a farm family on July 2, 1928, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania to Joseph S. and Elizabeth Ely Parry. She graduated from Hatboro High School in 1945 and went on to attend Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. She graduated in 1949 with a degree in health and physical education. While attending Ursinus, she met the love of her life, Kenneth G. Reinhart Jr., and they were married on Aug. 20, 1949.
They began their married life in Gettysburg, where Edie began her 41-year teaching career as a health and phys ed teacher at Gettysburg High School. While at Gettysburg, she was instrumental in the creation of the Girl’s Athletic Association (GAA) and girls’ sports programs, mentoring many young women along the way. She coached field hockey and volleyball, was a cheerleader advisor, and helped form the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She and Ken were avid Gettysburg High wrestling fans. She was inducted into the Adams County Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.
The Adams County 4-H program was another of her passions. She contributed greatly to growing the 4-H program in Adams County through the creation of local clubs, advising the 4-H Senate and chaperoning countless 4-H Exchange trips. Her community involvement included the Gettysburg Lion’s Club, Adams County Homemaker’s, the Gettysburg Garden Club, American Red Cross volunteer, Girl Scout Leader, participation in many bridge clubs and she had a wide circle of friends.
She was a member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church. As a young mother, Edie was active in WSCS (Women’s’ Society for Christian Service), which later became the United Methodist Women and started a young mother’s circle.
She served on numerous committees within the church and sang in the choir.
Edie loved to travel, often with grandchildren in tow. Family camping trips were a great joy to her. She had a huge garden, freezing and canning much of the produce. She loved her farm but also loved her red cottage in Sugar Run. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing for herself and others. Her happiest moments were spent surrounded by her family. Ken and Edie were married for 64 years. Her cat, Moe, provided great comfort to her in her later years.
Edie will be sadly missed by her children, Deborah Reinhart (David Geiser), New Holstein, Wisconsin, William Reinhart (Jennifer), Vienna, Virginia, Patricia Murren (Terrence), New Oxford, and Nancy Routch (Mark), Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren, Ian Reinhart Geiser (Lauren Pavlov), Joshua Reinhart Geiser (Heather), Adrian Reinhart Geiser (Donielle), Nathan Reinhart, Adam Reinhart, Eric Reinhart, April Reinhart, Emily Reinhart, Jesse Murren (Brianne), Jonathan Murren (Breanne), Joseph Murren, Jordan Routch (Carrie) and Allison Canterbury (Ralph); 11 great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Bentley Geiser, Ronen Geiser, Alexander, Lydia and Andrew Murren, James Murren, Timothy, Charlie and Wesley Routch and Owen Canterbury. Also missing Edie is Marian Hartman, who held a special place in Edie’s heart. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth G. Reinhart Jr., and brothers Edward R. and Laurence G. Parry.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. at 11 a.m. at the Gettysburg United Methodist Church with Rev. Marian Hartman officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m., and 9 to 11 a.m. on the day of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 4-H Clubs of Adams County, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, PA 17325-3404; The Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Lions Clubs International Foundation, 300 W. 22nd St. Oak Brook, IL, 60523.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.