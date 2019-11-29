John Joseph Walters, Jr., 86, of Gettysburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at his home.
Born April 30, 1933 in Johnstown, he was the son of the late John Joseph Walters and Ellen A. (Abele) Walters. He was the husband of Kay F. (Hillegas) Walters of Gettysburg and the late Janet (Jones) Walters of Johnstown.
Mr. Walters was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg where he served as greeter and usher. He was a combat Veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Korean War. Jack worked at Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point, Md. for 40 years as an electrician and also had his own business as an electrician. He was a graduate of Dale High School in Johnstown, where he was a member of the football and basketball team. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also sang as a baritone soloist and loved to dance.
Jack is survived by his son, John J. Walters III and his wife Sharon; and his step-children: Daniel Hillegass and his wife Jennifer, and Michelle Hahn. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Brandon Walters and his wife Jenny, Katherine Walters Newhard and her husband Joshua, Emily Hahn, Pearl Hahn, Jacob Hillegass, Dylan Hillegass, and Luke Hillegass. Jack had four great grandchildren: Timmy Deskin, Tyler Deskin, Ryan Walters, and Cora Marie Newhard, his grandson-in-law, Tim Deskin, his sister-in-laws, Dorothy, Charlene, and Patricia Walters, and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his son, James Walters; his granddaughter Patricia Walters Deskin; and his ten siblings: Ellen Hillegas and husband William, Margaret Mary Gilitnam and husband David, Richard Walters and wife Mary, Johanna Meier and husband Kenneth, Patricia Krentz and husband William, Kathleen Messaros and husband Mike, Theresa Timckik and husband Joseph, Ruth Francis Walters, Dennis Walters and James Walters.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 West High St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at the church. Private burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dundalk, Md. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
