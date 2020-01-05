Anne C. (Maas) Larson passed into eternity on Dec. 20 2019 at Prince William Hospital in Manassas, Va.
A long-time resident of Lake Heritage, she was active in the Fishing Club. She is preceded by her husband Eugene “Bub” Larson; parents Bernard and Helen Maas; brother, Rodney Maas; and son, Karl Robinson. She is survived by her brother, David (Carol) Maas; sister Claire Lohmann; son David (Bonnie) Robinson; and grandchildren Benjamin, Dylan, Emilie, and Zachary.
Her cremated remains will be interred in Mound, Minnesota, in the spring. Services will be held at the Plymouth, Minn. Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in March or April 2020.
