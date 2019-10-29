John Barclay Davis, 56, of Harrisburg, died Monday, Oct. 21.
He did consultant work for the federal government.
Surviving are three siblings, Ginny Rinehart, Willie Heckman and Scott Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service is Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg; family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Burial will be private.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
