Nicholas J. Staub 83, of McSherrystown, entered into God’s eternal care on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Marlene C. (Staub) Staub with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
Born October 12, 1936 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Roy M. and Madeleine E. (Staub) Staub.
Nick was retired as an Intelligence Senior Chief Specialist in the US Navy. During his 30-year career he was assigned to the ATKA, the first naval icebreaker, and traveled to the north pole and south pole, the FDR, Enterprise, Forrestal and the America. He had one tour of service in Japan and two tours in the Philippines, along with stateside duty in Marietta, GA, Albany, GA and Washington, DC. Nick was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal and seven Good Conduct Awards.
Nick was a 1954 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown and the McSherrystown Home Association, He enjoyed playing pitch, pinochle and crossword puzzles. He was an avid Notre Dame football, Boston Red Sox, the Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and especially his granddaughter.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Regina Topper and husband George of Hanover; a granddaughter, Emily N. Staub of Dallastown; ten siblings, Anthony M. Staub, Michael L. Staub, Stephen F. Staub, Dorothy Grimm, Timothy J. Staub, Leo J. Staub, Talitha A. Butterfield, Daniel J. Staub, Dennis J. Staub and Monica A. Staub. He was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas R. Staub and a sister, Janet Wildasin.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a service will be held privately. A memorial mass will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Nick may be made to the Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Memorial Fund, 26 N. Third St, McSherrystown, PA 17344 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
