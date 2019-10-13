Dorothy A. (Sanders) Rippeon, 85, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at home. She was the loving wife of the late Ralph “Wayne” Rippeon who passed away July 12, 2018; together they shared 44 years of marriage.
Born April 18, 1934, in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late Merl F. and Hazel P. (Jenkins) Sanders.
Dorothy enjoyed going to the bay with her husband, Wayne; she also liked taking pictures of the children she was babysitting. Dorothy spoiled everyone that she had kept; she took pleasure in stopping at any yard sale she could find, and she usually ended up buying things for the children.
Dorothy worked as a seamstress for 24 years at Gettysburg Shoe Factory and then other sewing factories in the area and babysitting for 15 years; her memberships include Harney VFW Post 6918 Ladies Auxiliary, Littlestown Eagles Aerie 2226, and the Fairfield AMVETS.
Dorothy is survived by a son Michael R. Hewitt of Arizona; four sisters, Catherine Arentz, Mary Fair, Martie Orner, and Linda Dick; three brothers, Leo, Ralph and Donnie Sanders; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
There will be no public viewing; following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Dorothy will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Dick Godfrey officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
To share memories of Dorothy A. (Sanders) Rippeon, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.