Charles (Charlie) W. Caskey, 87, formerly of Spring Grove, Pa., died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Mennohaven Retirement Community.
Born Sept. 2, 1932, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Margurite (Hahn) Caskey. He graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1950.
He is survived by his wife Joanne (Martin) Caskey. They were married for 63 years. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954. He graduated from the Veteran’s Vocational School and obtained a masonry apprenticeship. He worked at the P. H. Glatfelter Paper Company for 32 years and retired in 1995. He was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Spring Grove, Pa., where he volunteered with Boy Scout Troop 30.
Mr. Caskey also leaves three children, Pamela Smith of York, Todd Caskey and wife Lynn of Spring Grove, and Tim Caskey and wife Suzanne of York. There are eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister Geraldine Wetzel and her husband Thomas from Orrtanna.
The Rev. Jane Nicholson will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Jan. 23, at the First Lutheran Church, 43 W. Washington St., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church of Chambersburg.
Funeral arrangements by Cremation Society of Pa.
