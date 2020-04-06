Patsy J. (Moser) Tawney, 83, formerly of New Oxford, died Saturday evening, April 4, 2020, at Providence Place Senior Living of Dover.
Born June 13, 1936, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the Harry R. and Kathryn E. (Weaver) Moser. She was the wife of the late Harry H. Tawney who died Dec. 9, 2017; they were married for 60 years, and loved each other very much.
Mrs. Tawney was a member of Gettysburg United Methodist Church; she enthusiastically did anything they asked her to do there. She was a graduate of Gettysburg High School. She worked for many years as manager of the claims department at Nationwide Insurance Company in Harrisburg. In addition, she worked at the Gettysburg Courthouse, as well as a number of other jobs. She loved everywhere she worked. Patsy also enjoyed watching birds, going to church, and loved her dogs.
Patsy is survived by her brother Don Moser of Gettysburg; two sisters, Nancy Keyes of Grantville, and Marian Gardner of York Springs; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry Moser, Charlie Moser, Robert Moser, and Thomas Moser; and her sister Jean Newberry.
Everyone who knew her couldn’t help but love her, we are sure she was our “angel” among us to watch over. All she loved will miss her, she meant a lot to us.
Funeral services will be private, however when the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides the family is planning on having a memorial service.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
