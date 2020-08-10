Anne M. “Nancy” Avery, 82, of Fairfield, died Wednesday evening, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Sept. 19, 1937, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Walter T. and Rita A. (Corcoran) Pumphrey.
Nancy was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fairfield. She was an independent bookkeeper and did book work for various businesses in the area.
She is survived by three children, Sean Avery, Martin Avery and Janet Hagel; three stepchildren, Deborah Avery, Michael Avery and David Avery; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Nicole, Stephen, Daniel, Michael, Daniel and Jason; three godchildren, Maria, Colette and Lisa; two brothers, Walter Pumphrey and Paul Pumphrey; a sister, Mary Crocoran; and a dear friend, Dottie Noel. She was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Pumphrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass, Thursday at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
