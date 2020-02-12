Margaret R. Stair, 100, and formerly of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
She was the wife of Wilson J. Stair who died Nov. 27, 1997. Born June 4, 1919 in Mount Joy Township, she was the daughter of the late Walter S. and Estella (Snyder) Shriver.
Margie was a Littlestown High School graduate and worked as a secretary for Cambridge Rubber Company of Taneytown during the war.
She was a homemaker and helped on the family farm.
Surviving is her son, Bruce W. Stair, of Littlestown. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown.
Margie loved gardening, working on the family farm and caring for family.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions have been asked to go to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.