Peggy Sue Randall, born Feb. 13, 1951, in Logan County, West Virginia, died suddenly Monday April 6, 2020, at the Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital. She was 69.
She resided in Pennsville, N.J., until 2013 before moving to her now home in Gettysburg. Peggy lived a very special life surrounded by family, love, and friends. Peggy will always be remembered for her laughter, straight forward tell it like it is opinion, great cooking, fun parties, love for her grandkids, and her fondness for a good Lifetime movie.
Peggy will be lovingly remembered by her two children, Renee and Ronnie, and their spouses Dale and Meghan, respectively; her boyfriend Mike; her sisters, Cathie and Erma; and brother Eddie. She also is survived by her four grandkids and one great-grandkid ,and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Peggy is predeceased by her parents Roscoe and Asbie; her husband Ron Randall Sr.; her sisters Della, Minnie, Anna, and Ethel; and brothers, Billie, Fonzo, Timmy, and Jimmy.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Please visit the website we created www.peggyrandallmemorial.godaddysites.com for updates when we are able to schedule a celebration of life ceremony.
Funeral arrangements are being made through Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
