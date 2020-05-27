Harvey M. Baumgardner, age 81, of Massillon, Ohio, formerly of Bendersville, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care, Canton, Ohio.
Born Nov. 17, 1938, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Merle and Lois (Bender) Baumgardner and lived in the Canton/Massillon area most of his life.
He was an avid opera fan, enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and playing cards.
He is survived by his brothers, Phillip Baumgardner of Waynesburg, Ohio, and Gary (Nancy) Baumgardner and Mark Baumgardner, both of Canton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Baumgardner.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
A viewing and visitation will be held at Dugan Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville on Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. in Bendersville Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Aultman Compassionate Care and the Massillon Fire Department for all their care and concern.
Donations may be made in his name to Aultman Compassionate Care, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708.
Personal condolences may be expressed online at www.DuganFH.com.
