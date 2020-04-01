A memorial service planned for Saturday, April 4, at Gettysburg United Methodist Church for Maurice “Bud” Crews, 81, of Gettysburg, who passed away March 5, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A memorial service will be scheduled later in the summer.
