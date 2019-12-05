On Dec. 2, 2019, George Washington Miller Jr. passed away.
He was the beloved husband of 42 years to Sharon Miller; loving father of Toni Marie, Joseph (Phylicia), Kenneth, Keith (Pip), and Angela (Ian); dear brother of Charles E. Miller Sr. (Tina Marie); brother-in-law of Christina Rowand; and cherished grandfather of 13. He was predeceased by his parents, George W. Sr. and Helen L. Miller, and by his daughter-in-law Glenda.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., where funeral services along with military honors will immediately follow.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gettysburg Foundation, https://www.gettysburgfoundation.org/join-and-give.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.