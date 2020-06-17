Michael William Smith, 68, of Fairfield, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Waynesboro Hospital in Waynesboro, Pa.
Born June 11, 1952, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Charles Oliver and Catherine Cecilia (Chase) Smith.
He was the devoted husband of the late Robbin “Lisa” (Moore) Smith. They were married for 41 years before her passing in July of 2018.
Mike was a graduate of Catoctin High School, Class of ’71, where he excelled in basketball. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He worked in construction and was employed for more than 20 years with Maryland Applicators Inc.
Mike was a member of both the American Legion and VFW in Emmitsburg.
He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, watching football and basketball, traveling to Arizona, and spending time with his family, especially for Sunday morning breakfast. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins.
Surviving are his daughters, Melissa Walker and husband Michael of Waynesboro, Pa., and Jessica Smith of New Oxford; sister, Debbie Smith of Emmitsburg, Md.; brother, Charles “Charlie” Smith of Gettysburg; special nephew, Michael “Burdie” Smith and wife Cari Ellen of Emmitsburg; grandchildren, Caitlin and Ethan; and several other nephews and nieces. In addition to his wife Lisa, he was predeceased by brother Oliver Wendell Smith.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service for family members will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday. Burial will also be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
