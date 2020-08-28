Terry R. Hutton, age 84, of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was born June 6, 1936, in Bendersville, the son of the late Richard F. and Isabelle G. (McCauslin) Hutton.
Terry graduated in Class of 1954 from Biglerville High School. He worked in sales for National Fruit for over 20 years. He then owned and operated An Apple A Day Farm Market in Biglerville for several years. He and his wife were members of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the stock market, watching sports on TV and when he was younger, he enjoyed playing many sports.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Beverly (Ouren) Hutton of Gettysburg; son, Michael (Nooshen) Hutton of Bethesda, Md.; two daughters, Lisa (Eric) Hutton/Siegel of Philadelphia, and Mindy (John) Wood of Biglerville; stepson, Steven (Cindy) Sheets of Aspers; two stepdaughters, Kim (David) Myles of Oak Harbor, Ohio and Tammy (Jeff) Pfaff of Wormleysburg, Pa.; and 13 grandchildren.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Bendersville Cemetery with Rev. Michael E. Allwein officiating.
Contributions may be made in Terry’s memory to a charity of your choice.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
