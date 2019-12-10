Eva K. (Klinefelter) Mobley, 89, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of the late Louvick A. Mobley Jr., who died in January 1993.
Eva was born Oct. 2, 1930, in Oxford Township, the daughter of the late Leslie E. and Lena (Forry) Klinefelter.
Eva was a member of Missionary Bible Church in Hanover, and she was a 1949 graduate of New Oxford High School.
Eva is survived by five sons, James N. Mobley of Abbottstown, Bruce A. Mobley and his wife Joan of New Oxford, Jeffrey L. Mobley and his wife Donna of New Oxford, Brent D. Mobley and his wife Becky of Hanover, and David M. Mobley and his wife Brenda of Biglerville; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister Shirley Bastress of Hanover. She was predeceased by a brother Sheldon Klinefelter, and a sister Gloria McMaster.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Missionary Bible Church, 920 Beck Mill Road, Hanover, with her pastor, Rev. Mark Rohnke, officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens in Hanover. A viewing will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
