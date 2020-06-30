Geraldine “Jerry” (Topper) Sites, 83, went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 26, 2020. She was formerly of 2000 Mt. Hope Road, Fairfield, and most recently of Gettysburg, where she lived with her granddaughter Christy and her family, who was also her caregiver.
Born June 21, 1937, in Emmitsburg, Md., she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Helen (Myers) Topper of Emmitsburg. She was married to the love of her life and best friend, the late Lloyd Sites who died on Dec. 17, 2012. Together in heaven they were reunited with their little boy Alan, who died in 1979.
Together in their christian home they raised seven children, whom she adored. She is survived by six children, Paul Sites of Gilbertsville, Pa., Donald Sites and wife Lisa of Gettysburg, Joseph Sites and wife Myong of Owings, Md., Andrew Sites and wife Tanya of York, Pa., Esther Barkdoll and husband Danny of Waynesboro, Pa., and Diane Wiles and husband Donald of Thurmont, Md. She had 19 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She had many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by one brother, John Topper of Emmitsburg, and one sister, Lucille Jackson and husband Warren of Arizona.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, Bill, Tim, Ted, Paul, Joseph, and Russell Topper, all of Emmitsburg, and Dave Topper of Orrtanna; and four sisters, Becky Topper, Betty Kaas, Josephine Krietz, all of Emmitsburg, and Anne Little of Thurmont, Md.
She was a 1955 graduate of St. Joseph’s High School, Emmitsburg, Md. Jerry was a life member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairfield, where she served on the ladies ministries committee for over 20 years. She also helped teach the preschool Sunday school class. She loved teaching the little children about Jesus. Most recently she attended Mt. Hope Methodist Church in Fairfield.
In her early life she was a homemaker. While raising her own family she was a devoted, and trustworthy babysitter for many families in the Fairfield area, which she really enjoyed. Later in life, children that she had baby sat would stop in and tell her how much they appreciated her.
After raising her family, she was employed by Apple Line Transportation in Gettysburg, as a van driver for Head Start and later served as a secretary. She also enjoyed selling Avon. She was a leader for many organizations throughout the years including, TOPS, Girl Scouts, Brownies and 4-H.
She and her husband were members of the “Fairfield Fair Squares” for many years. They enjoyed playing cards with their friends at the Fairfield and Emmitsburg senior centers. She enjoyed playing bingo. She and Lloyd loved going on trips with their friends Helen and Clyde McClain. She also had many, many close friends whom she loved dearly. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, 1620 McElderry St., Reed Hall, Baltimore, MD 21205.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.