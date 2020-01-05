Virginia J. Johnson, 96, of 1075 Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, formerly of Huntington, N.Y., passed away Dec. 31, 2019.
She was born Aug. 3, 1923 in New York, N.Y. to loving parents Charles and Alice Springhorn. She was united in marriage to Harold T. Johnson Jan. 13, 1945.
Virginia was devoted to the care of her family, supporting her husband, sowing love and affection on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Virginia was a loving, kind, and faithful friend to many. She loved cooking, reading, traveling, playing bridge, crossword puzzles, drawing, and writing limericks. Over the years she served her community by volunteering at church and other charitable organizations. She served as a sister of P.E.O. to help provide education to young women.
Virginia is survived by her sister, Cathy Oliver, and her children Susan Livingston (William), Timothy Johnson (Marylin), Jill Lavin (Joseph). She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Kevin Livingston (Hanh), Alecia Lair (Craig), Stephen (Karen), Matthew Johnson, Nathaniel Johnson, Scott Johnson (Esther), Allie Lowell (Barrett), Tyler Lavin (Molly) and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband. Harold T. Johnson.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date in LI, New York. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hellen Keller International (https://donate.hki.org/)
