Kathleen White Shorb, 92, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at the Gettysburg Center.
Born Dec. 7, 1926 in Emmitsburg, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Irene (Adams) White. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas D. Shorb in 2010.
Kathleen was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School and worked at the Taneytown Rubber Factory and later for St. Joseph’s College in Emmitsburg. She retired after many years of faithful service as sacristan for the Provincial House Chapel in Emmitsburg. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, the church Sodality, and the Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #121 Emmitsburg.
Surviving are son, Gary T. Shorb, Sr., and wife Lydia of Gettysburg; daughter, Linda A. Stultz and husband Jim of Fairfield; brother, David White and wife Julie of Woodsboro, Betty Ann Knovich of Etters; sisters-in-law, Theresa White of Emmitsburg and Peg White of Thurmont; grandchildren, Gary Shorb, Jr. and wife April, Angela Hobbs and husband Steve, Virginia Haines and husband Brian, Thad Stultz, and Christopher Stultz and wife Natasha; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Marvin Miller; brothers, Sterling “Bud” White and Thomas White; and brother-in-law, George Knovich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, Md. with the Rev. Harry Arnone, C.M. as celebrant. Burial will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. on Monday, November 25th and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the Mass at Myers-Durbarow Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathleen’s name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Sodality, PO Box 376, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or American Legion Post #121 Auxiliary, 105 N. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. www.myersdurborawfh.com
