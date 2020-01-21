Zyaire Myers, Hanover boys' basketball: Myers scored 71 points in 3 wins last week, including 30 against York Tech

Dylan Forbes, New Oxford wrestling: Forbes went 5-1 with four pins last week, and won the 182-pound title at the New Oxford Invitatinonal

Skyler West, Bermudian Springs girls' basketball: West scored 52 points in 3 games last week, including 26 vs. York Country Day

Jake Moyer, Fairfield wrestling: Moyer capped a 4-0 week by winning the 285-pound title at the New Oxford Invitational with 3 first-period pins

Abdul Janneh, New Oxford boys' basketball: Janneh scored 63 points in 3 games last week, recording his 1,000th career point

