Norma Elizabeth Emig Arentz, 83, of Gettysburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She was born Nov. 27, 1936.
She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Helen Emig; her husband Richard “Chip” Arentz; her brothers, Bill, David and Harvey Emig; and her son-in-law Jim Stephens.
She was a loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed visits with family and friends, as well as reading and gardening in her spare time.
She is survived by her sisters, Nancy, Sylvia, Rita and Romaine Emig; her children Deborah Stephens, Lois Reed, Robert Arentz, Lisa Sites, Jeffrey Arentz, and Brian Arentz; and stepchildren, Bonnie Rumbutis and Richard Arentz. She is additionally survived by her wonderful sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Her legacy includes 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for and visited her during her final days. Per Norma’s request, no services are scheduled at this time.
