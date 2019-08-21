Nevin H. Stremmel, 78, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Elaine (Jones) Stremmel, his wife of 52 years.
Nevin was born Jan. 3, 1941, in Black Rock, Md., the son of the late David and Anne (Jones) Stremmel.
Nevin served in the U.S. Army, retired in 2000 from P.H. Glatfelter after 30 years of service, and was a member of the American Legion in Biglerville.
In addition to his wife Elaine, Nevin is survived by his children, Julie R. Costella and her husband Mike of New Oxford, Daniel S. Stremmel and his wife Melanie of New Oxford, and Aldonna M. Peart and her husband Jarret of Saxonburg; six grandchildren, Hunter, Rachel, Trent, Laura, Anna and Nevin; three brothers, Clyde, Ken and Dale Stremmel; and two sisters, Marie Berwager and Anna Mancha. He was predeceased by a brother Merle Stremmel.
A gathering to celebrate Nevin’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the family residence at 2750 Oxford Road, New Oxford.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.