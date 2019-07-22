Margaret R. Cluck, 94, of Littlestown, died Friday, July 19, at her home. She was the wife of Robert F. Cluck, who died May 16, 1992.
Born July 22, 1924, in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Ivan P. Sr. and Bernice (Lizor) Barnhart. Margaret retired from Jack Tar of Littlestown after many years of service.
She is survived by her daughters, Angela Demler of DeFuniack Springs, Fla., and Melody Crabbs and Donnie of Littlestown; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and her sister Bernice I. Etter of Fayetteville. She was predeceased by her brothers, Ivan P. Barnhart Jr. and Charles Barnhart.
Margaret was a member of Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown, where she was involved with Women’s Workshop and Heritage Ministry. She loved knitting, reading, traveling and spending time with her family.
Memorial service is Saturday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at her church with the Rev. Garry Sheaffer officiating. There will be no viewing; however, the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment was private in Flohr’s Cemetery, Cashtown.
Contributions in Margaret’s name may be sent to her church at 1125 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340; or Hanover VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
