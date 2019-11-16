Fredric W. Anderson Jr., 81, of Harrisburg, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019.
Born April 11, 1938, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., he was the son of the late Fredric Anderson Sr. and Dorothy (Bamert) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy (Gunderson) Anderson and his son Fredric Anderson III.
Fred devoted most of his life to missions, serving with the World Mission Prayer League for more than 30 years. His greatest joy was found in visiting mission fields around the globe and sharing what he had learned with others. Prior to his work with the Prayer League, Fred served as founding director of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton branch of the Volunteers of America.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years Roberta (Williams) Anderson; sister Flora Sue Weber (Bill); son Joel Anderson (Angela); stepsons, Scott Carey (Pamela) and Mark Carey; daughters, Christine Quintilian (John), and Karen Wahlstrom (Tim); and stepdaughter Pamela Carey-Goldman (Ed). Lovingly referred to as “Pop-Pop,” he is also survived by 12 grandchildren
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg. Visitation with the family will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the service at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the World Mission Prayer League, 232 Clifton Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55403, or online at https://www.wmpl.org. Designate General Fund and WMPL USA.
