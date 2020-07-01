Mrs. Louise F. (Pryor) Wetzel, 80, of Fairfield, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, in the Gettysburg Hospital, Gettysburg.
Born March 22, 1940, in Lantz, Md., she was the daughter of the late Elvin E. Pryor and Emma Jane (Smith) Hankey.
Mrs. Wetzel was a graduate of Fairfield High School with the Class of 1959.
She and her husband of over 56 years, Mr. Stanley L. Wetzel, were married on Nov. 23, 1963, in Smithsburg, Md.
Mrs. Wetzel was employed for several years at National Book Network, Blue Ridge Summit, Pa.
She was a member of the Blue Ridge Summit Sportsman Club and the Greenstone Apostolic Church. Mrs. Wetzel enjoyed yard sales, shooting matches and sudoku puzzles.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Robin W. Keller and her husband Dan of Orrtanna; two grandchildren, Anthony Keller and his wife Samantha, and Seth Keller and his wife Jaclyn Lacy Gyger; one great-granddaughter Skyla Keller; two sisters, E. Grace Mummert of Waynesboro, and Gladys Wetzel of Blue Ridge Summit; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four siblings, Marie Gaver, Dorothy Pryor, Elvin Pryor Jr. and Harvey Pryor.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, Pa., with Pastor Eugene Cline officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cascade, Md.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the services, Thursday afternoon, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuenralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.