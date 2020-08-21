David L. Jones, age 75, of Fairfield, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Chambersburg Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 29, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Lewis and Helen (Lynch) Jones.
David (Dave) was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving four years in the submarine service during the Cold War (1962-1966). From there he went to work for C&P Telephone Co. of Maryland, first as a storekeeper, then installer and central office tech. He moved into management as a PBS engineer and retired in 1998.
Civil War history was his passion and he was an active member of The Civil War Roundtable, The Civil War Plaque Committee and as a volunteer at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum in many various capacities.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister Catherine. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anne Mahoney Jones. He is also survived by his two sons, David and his partner April, and son Matthew and wife Sandy.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren Ryan, Meghan and Nicholas Jones. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Martha Rutter and husband John, their daughter Katie and husband Jack Cummins, and great-nieces Paige and Addy and nephew Andrew.
Dave was lucky enough to have wonderful friends, Dave and Pam Yourell, Bud Creighton, Judy Metheny, Kathleen Lane and Donna Armstrong to name but a few. He loved you all.
Following cremation and in the next few weeks, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield. Burial will also be at St. Mary’s in the future.
Services are being provided by Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield.
In lieu of flowers, memory donations may be sent to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Carroll Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320, or to Hamiltonban Parks and Planning Commission, Carroll Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320.
