Anna Margaret “Margy” Myers, 93, of Emmitsburg, Md., died peacefully on Sunday, Feb., 23, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Place in Emmitsburg, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Feb. 4, 1927, in Emmitsburg, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ada (Ashbaugh) Myers. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert Gordon Myers. He passed in December of 2009.
Margy was employed at the Seton Center Daycare for several years. She previously worked in the cafeteria at Mother Seton School for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, where she was past president of the Sodality.
She was active with Girl Scouts and was instrumental in getting a Girl Scout chapter established in Emmitsburg. She served as a leader for over 20 years.
Surviving are her daughters, Gloria “Jeanne” Myers of Emmitsburg and Barbara Thomas and husband Dale of Thurmont, Md.; sisters, Ann Hamburg and husband Sonny of Taneytown, Md., and Linda Henning and husband Mike of Keymar, Md.; granddaughter, Morgan Wiles and husband James of Waynesboro, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Grayson and Zoey Wiles; and many nieces and nephews. Anna was predeceased by brothers, Donald, Terry, Eugene, Richard, George and Sterling Myers; and sisters, Madeline Myers and Doris Forney.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727, with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M., as celebrant. Burial will follow at New St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at the above address.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
