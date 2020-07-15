William C. “Bill” Little, 84, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, with his daughters Wendy and Christy by his side at The Gardens at Gettysburg.
Born July 10, 1936, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Paul D. and Lillian Little Sr.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Theresa E. “Plank” Little, who died March 19, 2018.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving during the Korean War from 1953-1957 in Okinawa, Japan. Bill was a master tile and marble setter and was known for his fine craftsmanship and attention to detail.
He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, American Legion Post #202, VFW Post #15, USMC Gettysburg Battlefield Detachment, Adams County Allied Veterans Honor Guard and was very active with the annual Marines Toys for Tots campaign.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Wendy Forsythe (Garrett) and Christy Alexander, both of Gettysburg; sons, Michael L. Little (Rhonda) and Eric T. Little (Leigh Ann), both of Independence, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul D. “Dick” Little Jr. (Emma Jo) of Gettysburg, and Howard “Butch” Bacon of Oregon; Dwight “Doug” Little of Littlestown, and Doris Little of Michigan.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Myrtle Little; three grandchildren, Lexus Nicholle Felton, Skylar Michaela Little and Christopher Blake Oseen; sister Betty Snyder; and two brothers, Robert H. R. Little and David Little.
The family would like to thank the administration and staff of The Gardens at Gettysburg for their kind and loving care for Bill.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Danial Mitzel as celebrant. Due to CDC guidelines facial masks are required. Interment will follow the Mass in the Evergreen Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. A viewing will be held on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.