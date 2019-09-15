Jean Louise Arnsberger, 91, of Gettysburg, died Friday evening, Sept. 13, 2019, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Nov. 9, 1927, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Woodward) Kennell. She was the wife of the late John Gifford Arnsberger who died 2009.
Mrs. Arnsberger was a life member of the Gettysburg Fire Department.
Jean will be greatly missed by her loving family, which includes her daughter Bonnie Murren and her husband Mike of Littlestown; her granddaughter Nikki McCoy of York, Pa.; her great-grandchildren, Kailey Mixell, Kade Mixell, and Kash Mixell; her two sisters, Nancy Leatherman of Gettysburg, and Barbara Smith of South Carolina; her sister-in-law Barbara Bly of Gettysburg; her brother-in-law Ronald Arnsberger of Biglerville; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Amanda Jean Kelly; her great-granddaughter Kali Mixell; her sister Phyllis Green; and her three brothers, Charles Kennell, Walter Kennell Jr. and Leonard Kennell.
Funeral services being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made at VNA Hospice of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
