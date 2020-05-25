Esther Oneida (Sentz) Snyder, 92, of Lemoyne, passed away on Saturday, May 23, at Vibra Life of Mechanicsburg. She was the widow of William H. Snyder who died in March 13, 2005.
Though only married three years, they were the best three years of her life, according to Esther. They had dated prior to the start of World War II, but after the war they did not reunite. After 56 years and the passing of their respective spouses, they were finally reunited. Esther and Bill were together four years, marrying in April 2002. After his death, Esther was not the same and kept saying, ”I just want to go be with Bill.” She finally got her wish and is at peace.
Born March 9, 1928, in Littlestown, Esther was the daughter of the late Ernest P. and Mary Mae (Shryock) Sentz. She was a 1945 Littlestown High School graduate and was retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Education after 32 years of service. One of her greatest accomplishments during her state service was that she was on the committee that got the AFSCME Union into the state for employees. She then served as a steward, chief steward and president of her local.
Surviving are her daughter, E. Carla (Sentz) Bretz of Mechanicsburg; her brother, Wilbur Sentz of Littlestown; her three grandchildren, Dr. Tracy S. Shank of Reading, Brian Shank and Kim of Dillsburg, and Jason Shank and Carla of York; her two great-granddaughters, Kennedy and McKenzie Shank; one step-great-grandson, Zac Snyder and Michelle; seven stepchildren; and a loveable grandpuppy, “Lovey.” Esther was predeceased by her first husband, John J. Muldowney Jr.; her brothers, Ernest W., Clinton O. ”Ozzie”, and Larry R. Sentz; her sisters, Ava (Sentz) Szudejko and Lydia (Sentz) Parks; and her grandson Patrick T. Shank.
Esther was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, and a lifetime member of the M.L.S. King Legacy Guild of Littlestown.
Due to COVID-19, a graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Esther’s name may be sent to her church at 53 W. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340; or to the White Muzzle Fund, P.O. Box 6321, FDA Station, New York, NY 10150-6321.
