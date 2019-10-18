Donald Herbert Gent, M.D. entered the presence of his Lord Monday, Oct., 7, 2019. He was at home and surrounded by his children. He was 92 years old. Dr. Gent was born Dec. 8, 1926, the second son of Thomas Wilfred and Cora Trippe Gent, in Endicott, New York.
Dr. Gent is survived by his son Douglas Gent and daughter- in- law Vivian; daughter Rebecca Becker and son-in-law David Becker; daughter Kathryn Gent, all of Hanover; son David Gent and partner Susan Jones of York; a son-in-law Steven Lind of New Jersey and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a younger brother, Edwin Gent, of New York.
Dr. Gent graduated from Endicott Union High School in 1944. Following service in the Army during WWII, Dr. Gent graduated from Hamilton College in 1948. Dr. Gent graduated from Columbia School of Medicine with an M.D. in 1952 and pursued his internship and residency in internal medicine at Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Dr. Gent was licensed as a physician and surgeon, which he practiced for ten years. Following a residency in psychiatry and obtaining his board certification in 1968 he specialized in the practice of Psychiatry in Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He was on staff at Hanover Hospital for many years and after his retirement, he continued on staff with the Hanover Adams Counseling Center and did locum tenens at various locations in the east. During his long career as a doctor he received numerous awards and lifetime achievements and retired from practice in December 1993.
In his spare time Dr, Gent enjoyed music, studying scripture and had a love for fishing. He and his family enjoyed camping and traveling with their camper in the summers. He and Myrtle travelled over the years to Bon Aire, Israel, Hungary, Poland, The Czech Republic and England.
He, along with his wife Myrtle, was a long time member of the Hanover First Church of God where he served in many capacities. Over the many years of his life, Dr. Gent served on the boards of or was involved with the St. Johns Bible Institute, Vermont; MAP International; American Mission to the Greeks; African Inland Missions; Chosen People Ministries; Middle East Ministries; Freedom to Lead International and Trans World Radio.
Dr. Gent was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Thomas, his wife Myrtle M. Gent and their eldest daughter Donna H. Lind. A family viewing was held Friday, Oct. 11 with a graveside service. A memorial service will be held Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. at the Hanover First Church of God. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution to Freedom To Lead, PO Box 3, Cary, NC 27512, in memory of Dr. Donald H. Gent.
