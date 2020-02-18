Robert T. Gilbert, 83, of Gettysburg, died Saturday evening, Feb. 15, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Gettysburg.
Born July 17, 1936, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Robert L. and Mary E. (Knox) Gilbert. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Kime) Gilbert, of Gettysburg, to whom he was married for 60 years.
Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired from United Defense as a precision inspector on Army tanks. He was a member of the American Legion, the Amvets and a life member of the Loyal Order of Moose. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan and loved fishing.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Gilbert is survived by his three children, Barbara J. Gilbert and her husband George of Fairfield, Tina M. Heffner and her husband John of Gettysburg, and Douglas K. Gilbert and his wife Pennie of Mt. Holly Springs, Pa.; five grandchildren, Stephen L. Smith Jr., Kristy L. Zarfoss, Brandi N. Seich, Erica M. Heffner, and Daniel R. Gilbert; a step-granddaughter Erica M. Cullison; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Ann Gilbert.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Chapel, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, with Rev. Sherry Miller officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the nursing home chapel.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Robert’s name to a charity of your choice.
