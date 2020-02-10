Shirley Y. Carey, age 84, formerly of Aspers, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Paramount Nursing and Rehab (formerly Laurel Run) in Fayetteville, Pa.
She was born Sunday, May 26, 1935, in Osterburg, the daughter of the late John H. and Eva L. (Wentz) Hoover.
Shirley retired from Green Acres Nursing and Rehab after working many years as the dietary manager. She was a regular attendee of Idaville United Brethren Church. Shirley also enjoyed traveling and spending time in her yard and numerous flower beds. She was especially fond of roses. She will be remembered for her laugh, warm smile, the desire to always cook for and feed others and the love she held for her family.
Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Jesse A. Claar, who passed away September 1994, and her husband, William E. Carey, who passed away Jan. 5, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her sister Helen Holsopple; and brothers, Blane, Orville, Vincent, Richard and Cyril Hoover. Shirley is survived by three daughters, Melinda Claar of New Cumberland, Audrey Dean of Denver, Colo., and Karan Hoffman of Gardners; three granddaughters, Audrey Nicole Dean of Medford, Ore., Jennifer Miller of Orlando, Fla., and Kimberly Hedges of New Oxford; and one great-grandson Jeremiah Hedges.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville, with Rev. Wayne Hall officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.
The family will receive flowers or a memorial contribution may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Friends may express online condolences to www.DuganFH.com.
