Shirley M. (Dutterer) Shaeffer, 82, of Littlestown, entered God’s eternal care, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Hanover Hall Nursing Home, Hanover, Pa., with her loving family by her side.
Born June 9, 1937, in Hanover, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Kathryn (Snyder) Dutterer. Shirley was the loving wife of the late Robert L. Shaeffer who died Nov. 16, 2016.
Shirley was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Hanover, Pa., where she was a member of the Women’s Guild.
Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Littlestown High School. She worked at Royal Dairy, Boydie’s Restaurant, and was a babysitter.
In her earlier years, she enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers, and angels. She loved cooking for her family, especially holiday dinners.
Shirley is survived by her son Tony L. Shaeffer, of Littlestown; two brothers, Fred Dutterer and Ray Dutterer, both of Littlestown; and her loving dog, Maggie.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Shirley will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Christ United Church of Christ, 131 Christ Church Road, Littlestown, with the Rev. Garry Sheaffer officiating. Burial will be in Christ United Church Cemetery, Littlestown. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ United Church of Christ, 131 Christ Church Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
