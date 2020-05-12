Ray Daniel Topper, 70, of Biglerville, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving husband of Margy A. (Miller) Topper, Biglerville. Together they shared 14 years of marriage.
He was born Nov. 3, 1949, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Luther M. and Nellie M. (Stoner) Topper.
Dan graduated from Gettysburg High School and attended Swift Run Four Square Church, New Oxford. He was employed at Inland Container for 35 years and also worked with Rick Funt Construction and Lower’s Store, Tablerock. Dan enjoyed carpentry projects and woodworking.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Jason Topper and girlfriend Tammi Gida of Gettysburg, and Adam Topper of Gettysburg; stepsons, James McGlaughlin Jr. and wife Chelli of Biglerville, Tony McGlaughlin of New Oxford, Jeffery McGlaughlin and wife Tabitha of Biglerville and Matt McGlaughlin and wife Heather of Gettysburg; sisters, Joyce Wagner of Hanover, Janice Nelson of Florida and Elaine Kanner and husband Jeff of South Carolina; brothers, Ronald Topper and wife Patti of Delaware, and Luther Topper and wife Oye of Utah; brother-in-law Robert Hartman of Florida; grandchildren, Darren, Damian, Ivy, Abby and Jesse McGlaughlin, and Robbie and Corbin Gida; special friend, Lois Grim; and his beloved dog Chloe.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Hartman and brothers, William Morning, Eugene Topper and Richard “Bud” Topper.
Contributions in memory of Ray Daniel Topper may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to Swift Run Four Square Church, 225 New Chester Road, New Oxford, PA 17350.
To share memories of Ray Daniel Topper, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
